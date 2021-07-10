UAE-Cambridge talks to focus on Islamic culture, education

The university said the areas of collaboration are expected to include the continued development of high-quality teaching and learning.

The University of Cambridge is in talks with the UAE about a potential strategic partnership on various key issues, including innovative solutions to help transition from fossil fuels and strengthen global understanding of Islamic culture.

The university said the areas of collaboration are expected to include the continued development of high-quality teaching and learning; the ongoing progression of social cohesion through the study of arts and culture; and the advancement of globally competitive research, education, and entrepreneurship.

A university spokesperson said: “This is an exciting and unique opportunity for world-leading collaborations on efforts to transform economies and societies. The potential partnership will help prepare education systems for a radically changing labour market, promote greater global understanding through appreciation for Islamic art and culture, and develop innovative technological solutions to the challenges facing our planet, helping the transition away from fossil fuels.”

The UAE is seen as a regional and international hub for collaboration in research, art, education and business, in areas as diverse as Mars exploration and celebrating emerging Arab artists.

One of the world’s largest investors in renewable energy such as solar power, the UAE has bid to host the global climate summit, COP28, with a focus on building sustainable economies, the university noted.

The three initial areas of discussions focus on sustainability, education, and arts and culture.

Sustainability: The potential partnership will research and pioneer new ways of moving progressively towards a post-fossil fuel economy and embracing the fourth industrial revolution. A sustainable futures research programme will start with work to advance manufacturing, urban infrastructure and resource management.

Education: The potential partnership will focus collaboratively on early years education, teacher education, Arabic literacy and blended learning, with a view to developing robust, resilient and coherent systems that can support a 21st century labour market.

Arts and culture: The potential partnership will collaboratively seek to strengthen global understanding of Islamic art and culture and support the long-term resilience of cultural institutions in both countries for greater social cohesion.

The university added: “The University of Cambridge and the UAE share an ambition to fight climate change and create sustainable solutions that will help the global economy transition away from fossil fuels. We are excited about the prospect of our students and researchers benefiting from these new connections and perspectives.”