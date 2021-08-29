UAE: Cafe run by people of determination opens new branch

Five Emirati people of determination have been employed at the cafe, which is open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays.

The Bee Cafe in Abu Dhabi, the first-of-its-kind cafe run entirely by people of determination, is set to welcome visitors at a second location.

Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, chairman of the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH), on Sunday inaugurated the first external branch of the “Bee Cafe for People of Determination”, which is affiliated with Zayed Higher Organisation (ZHO) for People of Determination.

The cafe’s new branch is located at the DoH headquarters, building on DoH’s continued efforts and investment in healthcare support and community initiatives that are specifically tailored to people of determination. The cafe’s main aim is to empower and support those with disabilities by providing them with opportunities to become active members of society while also enhancing their personal and professional development.

Five Emirati people of determination have been employed at the cafe, which is open from 8am to 5pm on weekdays. The Bee Cafe offers a wide range of specialty coffee options and a variety of healthy snacks, including vegan cookies from Alia Al Zaabi, the entrepreneur behind the “I Can Cookies” project.

Proceeds from the cafe will go towards people of determination.

“The Department of Health — Abu Dhabi is committed to empowering people of determination through healthcare support and community initiatives that help them pursue their ambitions and achieve their full potential. We are honoured to host the first external branch of the Bee Cafe at our headquarters. Working alongside these talented and resilient individuals will no doubt inspire our own drive and motivation for continuous learning and development,” Al Hamed said.

DoH worked alongside ZHO to equip the cafe in line with world-class specifications and standards. Staff members were enrolled in a six-month training programme, during which they learned how to prepare drinks and food, the art of hospitality and food service as well as the basics of hygiene, sterilisation and first aid.

The first branch of the cafe is located at the Zayed Higher Organisation headquarters in Al Mafraq city.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com