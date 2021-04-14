UAE: Businessman Yusuff Ali donates Dh1 million to food drive

Every Dh1 donated to the campaign provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal across 20 beneficiary countries.

Businessman Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group, has donated Dh1 million to provide one million meals to the region’s largest food drive.

“The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is one of the most distinguished humanitarian initiatives, as it coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and aims to lend a helping hand to families and groups most affected by the pandemic. As a socially committed organisation, we have always believed in giving back to the community, and we pledge all our support for this noble deed,” he said.

Every Dh1 donated to the campaign provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal across 20 beneficiary countries.

Last year, LuLu Group donated Dh1 million to the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, which provided 125,000 meals to individuals and families who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the UAE.

Yusuff Ali had also donated Dh3 million to support the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, named the Humanitarian Cause of the Year at Arab Hope Makers 2020, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.