News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Businessman Yusuff Ali donates Dh1 million to food drive

Team KT/Dubai
Filed on April 14, 2021
Picture retrieved from yusuffali.ma/Instagram

Every Dh1 donated to the campaign provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal across 20 beneficiary countries.

Businessman Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group, has donated Dh1 million to provide one million meals to the region’s largest food drive.

“The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is one of the most distinguished humanitarian initiatives, as it coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and aims to lend a helping hand to families and groups most affected by the pandemic. As a socially committed organisation, we have always believed in giving back to the community, and we pledge all our support for this noble deed,” he said.

Every Dh1 donated to the campaign provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal across 20 beneficiary countries.

Last year, LuLu Group donated Dh1 million to the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, which provided 125,000 meals to individuals and families who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the UAE.

Yusuff Ali had also donated Dh3 million to support the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, named the Humanitarian Cause of the Year at Arab Hope Makers 2020, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210330&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210339984&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 