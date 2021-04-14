- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: Businessman Yusuff Ali donates Dh1 million to food drive
Every Dh1 donated to the campaign provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal across 20 beneficiary countries.
Businessman Yusuff Ali MA, chairman of Lulu Group, has donated Dh1 million to provide one million meals to the region’s largest food drive.
“The ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign is one of the most distinguished humanitarian initiatives, as it coincides with the holy month of Ramadan and aims to lend a helping hand to families and groups most affected by the pandemic. As a socially committed organisation, we have always believed in giving back to the community, and we pledge all our support for this noble deed,” he said.
Every Dh1 donated to the campaign provides the basic food items that can prepare one meal across 20 beneficiary countries.
Last year, LuLu Group donated Dh1 million to the ‘10 Million Meals’ campaign, which provided 125,000 meals to individuals and families who were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the UAE.
Yusuff Ali had also donated Dh3 million to support the construction of the Magdi Yacoub Global Heart Centre, named the Humanitarian Cause of the Year at Arab Hope Makers 2020, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli