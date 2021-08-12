UAE: British curriculum schools report outstanding results

Most institutions reported nearly a 100 per cent pass rate.

Thousands of students of the British curriculum in the UAE received their General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) examination results on Thursday.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic-driven restrictions, students could not physically sit for their examinations, which were cancelled, and the teacher assessed the grades. The grades were tabulated with a combination of in-class tests, mock exams, coursework and other work set by teachers.

Most British curriculum schools in the UAE had the outstanding result of a nearly 100 per cent pass rate this year.

Despite the obstacles during the pandemic, 33 per cent of Brighton College pupils scored Grade 9s. Others included 56 per cent with Grades 9-8 (A*), 77% with Grades 9-7 (A*-A), 92% with Grades 9-6 (A* - B) and 99% of pupils with Grades 9-5 (A*-C).

Simon Corns, Headmaster of Brighton College Abu Dhabi, said it was an outstanding performance by the students after nearly two years of difficulties.

"I pay warm tribute to our wonderful pupils and to their outstanding teachers who together have secured these fantastic results," he said.

Simon Jodrell, Principal of Dubai British School Emirates Hills, said: "It is with immense pride that I congratulate the year 11 students on their GCSE results today. We are even prouder of these results as we are a non-selective and inclusive school. The commitment to a two-year course in such uncertain times has been incredible, and today they have been rightly rewarded with a set of outstanding results."

Nav Iqbal, Principal and CEO, GEMS Metropole School, Motor City, was delighted with students' excellent achievements and adaptability during such testing times.

"Students have achieved a fantastic set of results, which is a testament to their hard work and the great efforts of our teachers," he said. "Our highest achieving students gained seven 9s and one 8. Stand-out subject performances includes Fine Arts, Biology, Maths, and Music. There is a lot to celebrate in our Metropole community, and we are proud of our continued success."

Sahar Cooper, CEO of Aldar Education, said that the GCSE results were a tremendous achievement considering the challenges faced in the last two years.

"These grades follow the record-breaking results attained by our graduates over the summer; the highest for the group to date. I am exceedingly proud of all of the students and the future-focused education that we continue to deliver at Aldar Education," added Cooper.

