UAE, Britain emphasise continued commitment to enhancing partnership
Sheikh Mohamed and Boris Johnson note the historical impact of the Abraham Accords and acknowledge the importance of finding peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts in region
His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met yesterday with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.
The two leaders discussed the strength of the UK-UAE bilateral relationship, the long-standing friendship and shared history between our two countries and peoples.
The UAE and the United Kingdom have emphasised their continued commitment to promoting partnership and enhancing the strategic dialogue.
In the joint communique issued after the meeting, the leaders agreed to continue cooperation on trade and investment, research and development and climate change.
The two parties agreed to increase cooperation on trade and investment, research and development, climate change, and the promotion of both economies, including cooperation across priority areas such as life sciences, healthcare, future technologies, digital innovation, renewable energy, space, infrastructure, education, tourism, food security, financial and professional services.
They also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.
Both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening multilateral institutions and the rules-based international system in order to promote security, stability, and prosperity.
They noted the historical impact of the Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and the State of Israel, and acknowledged the importance of finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflicts in the region. The meeting also agreed upon the importance of shared values, including tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and respect for all cultures and religions.
The two leaders said they are looking forward to the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, Expo 2020 Dubai, and meeting again next year to continue to develop the UK-UAE partnership for the future.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New UAE research: How long does Covid stay in the ...
Researchers in Abu Dhabi are developing a model to identify the... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Severed hand on street leads Dubai cops to teen...
The search teams arrested the young men involved in the fight within... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Brothers attack student in Dubai after quarrel...
The siblings and their friends assaulted the victim on his eye with a ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE's Sheikh Mohamed praises King of Morocco for...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince received a call from King Mohammed VI and the... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews