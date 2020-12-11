UAE, Britain emphasise continued commitment to enhancing partnership

Sheikh Mohamed and Boris Johnson note the historical impact of the Abraham Accords and acknowledge the importance of finding peaceful solutions to ongoing conflicts in region

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, met yesterday with the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London.

The two leaders discussed the strength of the UK-UAE bilateral relationship, the long-standing friendship and shared history between our two countries and peoples.

The UAE and the United Kingdom have emphasised their continued commitment to promoting partnership and enhancing the strategic dialogue.

In the joint communique issued after the meeting, the leaders agreed to continue cooperation on trade and investment, research and development and climate change.

The two parties agreed to increase cooperation on trade and investment, research and development, climate change, and the promotion of both economies, including cooperation across priority areas such as life sciences, healthcare, future technologies, digital innovation, renewable energy, space, infrastructure, education, tourism, food security, financial and professional services.

They also highlighted the importance of cooperation in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Both leaders expressed their commitment to strengthening multilateral institutions and the rules-based international system in order to promote security, stability, and prosperity.

They noted the historical impact of the Abraham Accords signed between the UAE and the State of Israel, and acknowledged the importance of finding peaceful solutions to the ongoing conflicts in the region. The meeting also agreed upon the importance of shared values, including tolerance, peaceful coexistence, and respect for all cultures and religions.

The two leaders said they are looking forward to the UAE’s 50th National Day celebrations, Expo 2020 Dubai, and meeting again next year to continue to develop the UK-UAE partnership for the future.