UAE: Bohra leader urges community to remain loyal to country of residence
Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin prayed for everyone's success and encouraged them to abide by Shariah
Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, head of the Dawoodi Bohra Muslim Community, made a brief stopover in Sharjah on Saturday en route to Mumbai.
The community members appreciated the support of Ali Salim Al Midfa, chairman of the Sharjah Airport Authority (SAA), who facilitated Sultanul Bohra’s reception at Sharjah airport.
Dr Saifuddin advised the community to remain loyal and faithful to the country of residence, share the vision and ethos of the UAE leadership and work shoulder to shoulder with brother Emiratis and contribute their best talent, know-how, and engage in nation-building endeavours.
He prayed for their success and urged them to abide by Shariah, perform deeds and actions that please Allah and are of help and benefit to fellow citizens.
Dr Saifuddin thanked His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of the UAE; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai; His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces; His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, the Ruler of Sharjah; Their Highnesses the Rulers of all emirates.
ALSO READ:
>> Video: Bohra leader inaugurates renovated mosque in Dubai
He also prayed for their well-being and people of UAE and for the continued progress and prosperity of the country.
Dr Saifuddin recalled earlier visits to Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and expressed a desire to visit again and stay in the UAE for some time, and meet citizens and community members in every emirate.
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Video: Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle Dh500...
The consignment is the region’s largest drug seizure READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: 4 jailed for forging govt documents to...
One person said the first convict had promised him a European visa in ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE: Rainy Al Wasmi season set to begin on...
Country to experience significant dip in temperatures, windy weather READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, expect dip in...
Skies to become cloudier by afternoon READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Video: Dubai Police foil bid to smuggle Dh500...
The consignment is the region’s largest drug seizure READ MORE
-
UAE Holidays 2021
3-day holiday in UAE: Top things to do at Expo...
Watch colourful parades, listen to Sami Yusuf or Junoon live, or be... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Dubai expat visits 100 pavilions in 5...
He was supposed to fly home for a holiday but then he thought — ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 111 Covid-19 cases, 191 recoveries,...
The new cases were detected through 300,887 additional tests. READ MORE
World
Saudi Royal Court announces death of Prince Abdullah
10 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: Top nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer dies
10 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury