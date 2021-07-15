News
UAE: Birthday wishes pour in for Sheikh Mohammed

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on July 15, 2021

The Ruler of Dubai turned 72 on Thursday


Social media was awash with tributes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.

Birthday wishes for the ruler poured in from all corners, with many organisations extending their greetings.

Residents of the UAE also stepped up to celebrate their "wise and visionary leader."

Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid was born on July 15, 1949, at the Al Maktoum family home in Shindagha on the banks of Dubai Creek. He ascended to the throne in January 2006 and greatly accelerated Dubai's development since, with a particular interest in the potential of the digital age.




