UAE: Birthday wishes pour in for Sheikh Mohammed
The Ruler of Dubai turned 72 on Thursday
Social media was awash with tributes to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on Thursday on the occasion of his 72nd birthday.
Birthday wishes for the ruler poured in from all corners, with many organisations extending their greetings.
#AlJalilaFoundation extends heartfelt greetings to our #Founder His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum on the occasion of his birthday. #HappyBirthday @HHShkMohd! pic.twitter.com/tTgdUGbfRk— Al Jalila Foundation (@aljalilauae) July 15, 2021
On July 15, we celebrate the birthday of the UAE's visionary leader – Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. May his wisdom, solidarity, commitment and love for this nation continue to inspire us all! #AsterHealthcare #BirthdayWishes #SheikhMohammedAlMaktoum pic.twitter.com/duapffE9pH— Aster DM Healthcare (@ASTERHealthcare) July 15, 2021
#GEMSEducation wishes His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, a very happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/WJBVDFrIAa— GEMS Education (@GEMS_ME) July 15, 2021
Residents of the UAE also stepped up to celebrate their "wise and visionary leader."
Happy Birthday to our wise and visionary leader, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Indeed, a champion of the people. ♥#Dubai #UAE #SheikhMohammed pic.twitter.com/ANUpZHFxR7— Kamala Wandu (@KamalaWandu1) July 15, 2021
Happy Birthday Honorable Ruler of Dubai— Balamurugan Vaiyapuri (@kanibala2008) July 15, 2021
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum @HHShkMohd pic.twitter.com/4ZIrPXyqhx
Happy Birthday Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum! pic.twitter.com/NbzMTOuoJj— Zlatan.Fx (@Dookol26) July 15, 2021
Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid was born on July 15, 1949, at the Al Maktoum family home in Shindagha on the banks of Dubai Creek. He ascended to the throne in January 2006 and greatly accelerated Dubai's development since, with a particular interest in the potential of the digital age.
