UAE: Big Yellow Sale to offer up to 70% discount, smartphones at 50% off
The online shopping bonanza will be held from June 20 until midnight on June 22
The UAE’s e-commerce major noon.com on Wednesday (June 16) announced Big Yellow Sales for three days with up to 70 per cent discount.
The online shopping bonanza, which will run from June 20 until midnight on June 22, offers customers a huge range of categories from home appliances, kitchen, beauty, to electronics. The mega sale will see prices slashed to as little as Dh3 on baby essentials and laptops for just Dh699.
The discounts will be offered on global brands such as Dior, Versace, Gucci, L’Oreal, Maybelline, and NYX among others.
The sale will have thousands of buy-one-get-one-free deals on clothing and footwear for men, women and children. Customers can also buy designer sunglasses and watches at Dh399 and less, up to 70 per cent off on gadgets and gizmos and gaming, as well as half price offers on smartphones and amazing deals on TVs, smartwatches, and fitness trackers.
“Noon.com is fully focused on giving both customers and local sellers exciting and dynamic events. The team has been working hard to ensure the Big Yellow Sale offers incredible value for our customers with thousands of deals dropping every day. It’s also a brilliant time for our sellers who can use the noon sale to drive their own business growth and success,” said Maya El Ayach, growth and digital strategy at noon.com.
-waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com
