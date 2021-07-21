UAE: Beachgoers urged to take precaution during Eid Al Adha holidays
All beachgoers are reminded to swim only in designated areas to avoid untoward incidents.
Sharjah residents and visitors have been reminded to take precautions as they visit the emirate’s beaches, which usually witness huge turnout during Eid holidays.
The General Command of Sharjah Police issued the advisory, stressing the importance of following Covid rules as well as the safety measures listed on the guide boards set up on-site.
All beachgoers are reminded to swim only in designated areas to avoid untoward incidents.
The police also urged the parents to keep an eye on their children. Never leave kids alone in parked cars, they added. Leaving youngsters in locked, hot vehicles puts them at risk of suffocation, which may lead to death. Such incidents are usually a result of families’ negligence, the police said.
The Sharjah Police called on the community members to cooperate with the police by reporting any emergency — such as drowning, water accidents or any negative behaviour — by calling 999 for emergency reports, or 901 for non-emergency cases and enquiries about police services. The authorities can also be reached via the Haris service on Sharjah Police app.
-
Government
Golden Visa: From Dh1,200 salary salesman to...
In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man arrested for Emirati's murder behind Eid...
A 31-year-old Chinese was arrested within 48 hours for his alleged... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Dusty, rainy forecast for Wednesday
Rain lashed parts of the UAE on Tuesday. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Sadr City...
At least 36 killed when a bomb ripped through a crowded Baghdad... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Eid: Doctors, healthcare staff receive gifts,...
Patients are family to us, Abu Dhabi doctors on Eid duty say. READ MORE
-
Government
Golden Visa: From Dh1,200 salary salesman to...
In 2000, the Mumbai native opened Pride Trading, which dealt in... READ MORE
-
Crime and Courts
Man arrested for Emirati's murder behind Eid...
A 31-year-old Chinese was arrested within 48 hours for his alleged... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rains on first two days of Eid, more forecast...
Many residents hit the roads, hoping to catch some showers, during... READ MORE
Weather
Video: Rain lashes parts of UAE on Eid Al Adha
20 July 2021
Nation (videos)
Pierchic: The secrets of homemade Italian cuisine in Dubai
8 votes | 19 July 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages