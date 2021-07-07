UAE: Beachgoer, fisherman find 44kg of drugs floating in sea
They have been honoured after they handed over the packets of drugs to the police
The Umm Al Quwain Police honoured a fisherman and a beachgoer who found a case and a plastic bag containing 44 kilograms of drugs in two separate incidents but on the same day.
In the first incident, the fisherman found a bag floating in the sea and pulled it to his boat with his net. Noticing the 40-kilogram bag's contents were suspicious, he immediately informed security officials and handed it to the coast guard unit at Al Maidan fishermen's port in Umm Al Quwain.
In the second incident, a beachgoer saw several bags floating in the sea and suspected that they contained narcotics. The bags weighed about four kilograms, and he immediately informed the operations room of the Umm Al Quwain Police, who took the necessary measures.
The fisherman and the beachgoer were honoured by the General Command of Umm Al Quwain Police for their appropriate actions and following the legal procedures by informing them after finding the narcotic substances.
According to an official, following these two incidents, Umm Al Quwain Police organised an awareness workshop to educate fishermen on how to deal with narcotics found in the sea.
They were informed about the mechanisms of dealing with suspicious substances, informing the authorities, determining the location and not touching the items without approval. They were also shown samples of narcotic substances that could be found on the beach or the sea.
The workshops were held to protect the security of the nation and the citizens from these dangerous substances.
