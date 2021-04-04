- EVENTS
UAE: Batman, Bugs Bunny join teacher in taking online class
The beloved characters joined schoolteachers to surprise children during an online class.
An adorable new video shows Bugs Bunny and Batman joining teachers to surprise young schoolchildren in Abu Dhabi during a virtual class.
The video shows two school teachers conducting their lessons from Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi when the beloved characters pop in to the frame, delighting the children watching from home.
The teachers, who spoke in both Arabic and English, rouse the children further when they tell them that Bugs Bunny has a ‘secret’- that they were all being gifted complimentary tickets to visit Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi with their families.
Located on Yas Island, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi is the world’s largest indoor theme park. It is located minutes away from Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to the world’s fastest rollercoaster, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi.
