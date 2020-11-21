UAE bans import of products from 4 countries hit by bird flu

Products banned from the Netherlands, Germany and some areas in Russia and the UK

The UAE’s Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MOCCAE) has banned the import of birds and their by-products from areas that recorded an outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza in November 2020.

The ministry has banned the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs and their thermally untreated by-products from the Netherlands, Germany, and select areas of Russia. It has also banned the import of poultry meat and table eggs from some regions in the UK.

The action was taken as per notifications from the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE).

The import ban on poultry from the Netherlands and Germany, as well as Herefordshire county and Cheshire West and Chester area in the UK, followed an outbreak of a highly contagious strain of bird flu that has been circulating around Europe. To control the spread of the disease, the affected countries have culled thousands of chickens.

“The ministry closely monitors the animal health situation in food import markets, and takes immediate precautionary measures when any of them are affected by pathogens. Such efforts curb the spread of pathogens in the country and protect animal health and food safety, in addition to safeguarding public health and well-being,” the MOCCAE said.

The Netherlands

In response to the situation in the Netherlands, the MOCCAE has prohibited the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, hatching eggs and their thermally untreated by-products until the country is declared disease-free.

Moreover, the ministry has regulated the import of poultry meat and its thermally untreated by-products as well as table eggs and their by-products by introducing a new requirement — an export health certificate.

However, thermally treated poultry products (meat and eggs) from all regions of the Netherlands have been cleared for import.

The UK

The MOCCAE has imposed restrictions on consignments coming from the UK. These include rejection of consignments containing table eggs and poultry meats produced post-October 14 in Herefordshire county, Cheshire West and Chester, and other areas that may be affected in the future.

Meanwhile, the import of birds, hatching eggs, and one-day-old chicks is permitted subject to providing agreed-upon health certificates that testify that the birds come from disease-free areas.

The ministry continues to allow entry of thermally treated poultry meat and egg by-products from all UK counties, while the import of thermally untreated poultry meat and by-products and table eggs is subject to providing health certificates.

Germany

The MOCCAE has banned the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, chicks, and their thermally untreated by-products from Germany until the country is declared disease-free.

However, the ministry allows the import of hatching eggs subject to providing the agreed-upon health certificate, and continues to clear thermally treated poultry products (meat and eggs) from all regions of Germany for import.

Russia

The ministry has prohibited the import of all species of domestic and wild live birds, ornamental birds, and their thermally untreated by-products from Russian regions Yugra, Chelyabinsk Oblast, the Republic of Tatarstan, Samara Oblast, and Tomsk Oblast.

However, table eggs, poultry meat, and their by-products as well as hatching eggs and one-day-old chicks have been cleared for import subject to providing the agreed-upon health certificates.

reporters@khaleejtimes.com