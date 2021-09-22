UAE, Bahrain, Israel, Morocco lead statement on women at UN

Bahraini Ambassador to UN delivers joint statement at Human Rights Council session

Women play a fundamental role in peace processes and conflict prevention, said Ambassador Yusuf Abdulkarim Bucheeri of Bahrain while delivering a joint statement on behalf of UAE, Israel and Morocco during the Human Rights Council session in Geneva on Wednesday.

"This joint statement is consistent with the Bahraini experience in terms of empowering Bahraini women and enhancing their role in laying the foundation for international peace and security through their remarkable and renowned diplomatic presence in international fora. Moreover, it conveys an important message of peace stemming from the deep rooted values of the Bahraini society, the vision of its wise leadership, and its pioneering experience in the field of peaceful coexistence and religious tolerance," said Bucheeri.

Ambassador Ahmed Aljarman, Permanent Representative of the UAE, noted, "In line with UAE’s national policy on women’s empowerment, we have made strong progress to advance the women, peace and security agenda including, the launch of the Sheikha Fatima Women, Peace and Security Initiative and the launch of the UAE First National Action Plan in response to UNSCR 1325 in March 2021. The UAE Mission to the UN continues to work with all the missions on this important agenda."

Ambassador Meirav Eilon Shahar, Israel's Permanent Representative to the UN, said, "This Joint Statement is the first formal initiative in the multilateral arena between Israel, Bahrain, the UAE and Morocco. I am especially pleased that the important issue of women in peace processes is the focus of this statement and I believe that it is testament to the new dynamic we want to promote in our region and beyond."

Ambassador Omar Zniber, Permanent Representative of Morocco, stated, "The initiative is in line with the will and the need to work communally and actively to build peace and security, based on relationships between people and opportunities, by putting women at the heart of the action for peace building and conflict resolution. Very pleased as Moroccan Delegation to promote such action."