UAE-Bahrain forum highlights digital transformation in media sector
Experts said AI technologies will help further accelerate development of media content
Top media personalities in the UAE and Bahrain highlighted the importance of digital transformation for the media industry against the backdrop of the shifts caused by the global Covid-19 pandemic.
They were speaking at the UAE-Bahrain Media Forum, jointly organised by the Dubai Press Club (DPC) and the Bahrain Journalists Association, on Wednesday.
The virtual forum heard opinions from Ali bin Mohammed Al Rumaihi, Bahrain’s Minister of Information Affairs; Mona Al Marri, vice-chairperson and managing director of the Dubai Media Council and President of DPC; Issa Al Shaiji, president of the Bahrain Journalists Association; and Maitha Buhumaid, director of DPC.
Al Rumaihi said the forum has been able to highlight the UAE and Bahrain’s successful response to the global pandemic and ability to embrace digital transformation. He also noted the key role the media has played in disseminating credible information and keeping the public informed.
The minister further stressed on the importance of accelerating the industry’s digital transformation, enhancing partnerships and investing in human capital to raise media excellence in the region.
Underlining UAE and Bahrain’s advanced digital infrastructure, Al Rumaihi also said that AI technologies will help further accelerate the development of media content.
Meanwhile, Al Marri said the forum provided a platform to address many critical media issues and draw a roadmap for the future, in the light of recent regional and global developments.
The UAE-Bahrain Media Forum also provided a platform for dialogue on the current state of Arab media and the shifts that are set to shape the future of the industry.
