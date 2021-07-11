News
UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub

Afkar Abdullah /Sharjah
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on July 11, 2021
Photo (for illustrative purposes): Alamy

She was rushed to the hospital.


A baby girl is recuperating after almost drowning in a bathtub in Sharjah. The baby's mother was giving her a bath when the incident happened.

The mother immediately called the ambulance, after which the baby was rushed to hospital.

The child is said to be in a stable condition.

Afkar Abdullah



