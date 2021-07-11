UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub
She was rushed to the hospital.
A baby girl is recuperating after almost drowning in a bathtub in Sharjah. The baby's mother was giving her a bath when the incident happened.
The mother immediately called the ambulance, after which the baby was rushed to hospital.
The child is said to be in a stable condition.
