UAE: Baby stable after almost drowning in bathtub

She was rushed to the hospital.

A baby girl is recuperating after almost drowning in a bathtub in Sharjah. The baby's mother was giving her a bath when the incident happened.

ALSO READ:

>> 'World's tiniest baby', weighing 250g, born in Abu Dhabi

>> Dubai: Covid-19 positive woman delivers healthy baby

The mother immediately called the ambulance, after which the baby was rushed to hospital.

The child is said to be in a stable condition.