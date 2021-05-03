- EVENTS
UAE award voices 'regret' after German philosopher Juergen Habermas rejects prize
The Cultural Personality of the Year prize includes a gold medal, a certificate of merit and a prize of Dh1 million.
The Sheikh Zayed Book Award regrets but respects German philosopher Juergen Habermas' decision not to accept its Cultural Personality of the Year prize.
On April 30, Friday, the 15th edition of the Award named Habermas for the prize while recognising his long career that extends for more than half a century and acknowledging him as one of the most influential philosophers of the world.
However, the 91-year-old has declined to accept the prize, which was to be given in a virtual ceremony held alongside the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair later this month.
Respecting Habermas' decision, the Award said in a statement: "The Sheikh Zayed Book Award expresses its regret for Mr Jurgen Habermas' decision to retract his acceptance of the award but respects it. The award embodies the values of tolerance, knowledge and creativity while building bridges between cultures, and will continue to fulfill this mission."
Germany will be Guest of Honour at the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair.
