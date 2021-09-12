UAE: Authority issues tips for driving in foggy conditions

The Ministry of Interior urges motorists to adhere to safe practices during low-visibility conditions

The UAE Ministry of Interior (MoI) has reminded motorists about the four safety measures they have to adhere to while driving during foggy weather to avoid road accidents.

The measures include keeping adequate distance between vehicles, not turning on warning or hazard lights, keeping within the lane and avoiding overtaking other vehicles, and not exceeding the specified speed limit.

The move followed reports of foggy conditions that some parts of the country recently experienced during early morning hours.

Abu Dhabi Police on Thursday asked owners of heavy vehicles, trucks, buses and officials at companies transporting labourers to alert drivers of these vehicles to abide by the decision banning movement during foggy weather and to enhance preventive measures to avoid accidents and to ensure safety.

MoI officials have called on motorists to drive carefully during foggy conditions and carefully listen to awareness messages disseminated by police across the country via social media to avoid crashes during this inclement weather condition.

Authorities said rollover and multi-vehicle pile-ups are the most commonplace accidents during inclement weather conditions.

According to traffic officials, fog can cause multi-vehicle pile-ups because of almost zero visibility.

Police in Abu Dhabi had earlier said that the maximum speed on Abu Dhabi roads is capped at 80 kilometres per hour due to foggy conditions. Motorists were urged to adhere to the restriction for their own safety and that of other road users.

The Abu Dhabi Police and the Emirates Driving Company (EDC) recently reported that they launched a new initiative, where learner drivers undergo rigorous training in a simulator to cope with inclement weather conditions, including rainfall and fog. The mechanism was recently introduced to create further awareness among learner drivers to negotiate challenging weather conditions when the visibility gets extremely poor within city limits, rural areas, and highways said a senior traffic officer.

Handy tips for driving in fog:

-Keep adequate distance between two vehicles

-Adjust your speed so you can always stop within the line of visibility ... Slow down!

-Concentrate and don't get distracted by your passengers, mobile phone etc

-Turn on the lights: low beam headlights, front and rear fog lights (no hazard lights!)

-Care for others, especially for weaker traffic participants such as two-wheeler drivers, bicycle riders and pedestrians

-Keep in your lane and avoid overtaking other vehicles

-Ensure your glass wipers are in good working condition, especially those of windscreens and rear windows

