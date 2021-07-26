UAE: Authorities settle labour disputes worth Dh300 million in one year
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it has settled 22 collective cases.
Authorities in the UAE have settled labour disputes worth over Dh300 million in one year.
The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) said it has settled 22 collective labour disputes involving 18,670 workers from June 2020 to June this year.
A ministerial resolution issued in 2018 defines a ‘collective labour dispute’ as one between an employer and a worker related to basic labour rights, as stated in a contract of employment. The number of workers in a collective dispute should not be less than 100.
According to the resolution, employers and workers should settle their collective disputes first through direct negotiation, followed by mediation, conciliation and arbitration.
Workers must inform the employer in writing about any collective dispute to initiate a solution.
Workers are not allowed to stop working or close their facility before all settlement methods have been exhausted.
