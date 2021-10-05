UAE, Australia discuss economic relations
Australian delegation praise exceptional efforts in organising Expo 2020 Dubai
Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, has received Dan Tehan, Australian Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment, accompanied by a delegation including Heidi Venamore, Australian Ambassador to the UAE, and Ian Halliday, Consul-General.
During the meeting, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in Abu Dhabi, Al Sayegh welcomed the minister and the delegation, highlighting the importance the UAE attaches to its relations with Australia, which are based on cooperation and common joint interests.
The Australian side praised the UAE’s exceptional efforts in organising Expo 2020 Dubai and taking all precautionary measures to welcome visitors and make the pavilions of the participating countries a success, including the Australian pavilion.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance bilateral relations between the two friendly countries in various fields, especially economy, trade and investment.
The two sides also touched upon opportunities for cooperation in the field of smart solutions for food and water security and economic diversification policies.
The economic relations between the UAE and Australia are based on solid foundations of trade and investment cooperation, as the volume of non-oil trade exchange between the two countries during 2016-2020 amounted to about US$15.7 billion, while the value of mutual investments between the two countries since 2003 exceeded US$5 billion.
