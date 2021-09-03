UAE at the forefront of humanitarian deeds
The country's response to aid the aggravating conditions in Afghanistan is welcomed widely
The rapid and unhesitant response of the UAE to alleviate the aggravating humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan has been welcomed widely both regionally and globally.
While thousands of Afghans have been evacuated to many countries during the time of uncertainty in the past two weeks, the Emirates Humanitarian City is currently a haven for thousands of them on their way to a third country.
The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to the City was aimed at supporting them and spreading the spirit of comfort and reassurance. The visit emphasises the UAE’s humanitarian dimension, which has become a role model globally in protecting and supporting the underprivileged in the Middle East and the world. The global appreciation proves that the UAE has responsibly exceeded the world’s expectations.
The country has provided facilities for dozens of flights to transport hundreds of foreign citizens from Afghanistan to its airports. It also facilitated the evacuation of nearly 8,500 foreigners using its aircraft and airports, while currently hosting 5,000 Afghans and their families temporarily.
The UAE’s giving is provided to everyone, regardless of race or religion. The country has been managing several humanitarian camps and victims of disasters in many countries
The UAE has responded to the call of humanitarian duty it received from many big countries to transport their nationals from Kabul and its rapid response has largely contributed to preventing the situation from worsening, especially in Europe, where the influx of a new wave of immigrants is threatening.
The great humanitarian efforts provided by the UAE to the underprivileged in general reflects its values and unwavering approach to the protection of human rights. The country’s efforts, not only provided shelter to the underprivileged but also ensured, in the past ten years, more than U$1.11 billion in aid as regional and international relief efforts inside Syria or in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Greece.
The aid included the provision of food, shelter, and healthcare, as well as establishing field hospitals such as the Emirati-Jordanian Camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, as well as similar camps in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Greece, to provide wellbeing, protection and various social services.
The Emirati experience in providing aid to the needy reflects its approach of human values based on tolerance, love and respect for all cultures, religions and human races.
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Mohammed lists best, worst govt...
55,000 customers took part in the survey to evaluate the digital and... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE sends plane to Afghanistan with urgent food,...
UAE is hosting thousands of Afghan refugees and providing them with... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Hazy forecast for Friday with a...
Dusty conditions to prevail across the country. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE does not wait for the future, says Sheikh...
The Dubai Ruler and the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince made the announcement... READ MORE
-
News
Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Indian expat wins Dh12...
The second prize winner walked away with Dh1 million. READ MORE
-
News
No on-arrival Covid test for passengers from 3...
Emirates airline says on arrival PCR tests will not be required for... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Qatar hopes for Afghan airport aid corridors in...
Qatari technicians in Kabul examine security and operational aspects... READ MORE
-
News
Sheikh Mohamed visits evacuees at Emirates...
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince briefed about the support being provided to... READ MORE
News
UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines announced in Umm Al Quwain
2 September 2021
Bollywood
India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away
2 September 2021
News
Dubai: Jobless Pakistani expat wins Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
2 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free day pass for flydubai passengers
2 September 2021
International (videos)
Video: Afghan evacuees in UAE recount their desperate escape from Kabul
10 votes | 29 August 2021
World
Researchers discover world's northernmost island
6 votes | 28 August 2021
Europe
350 migrants stopped from crossing into Spain’s Melilla