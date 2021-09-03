UAE at the forefront of humanitarian deeds

The country's response to aid the aggravating conditions in Afghanistan is welcomed widely

The rapid and unhesitant response of the UAE to alleviate the aggravating humanitarian conditions in Afghanistan has been welcomed widely both regionally and globally.

While thousands of Afghans have been evacuated to many countries during the time of uncertainty in the past two weeks, the Emirates Humanitarian City is currently a haven for thousands of them on their way to a third country.

The visit of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces to the City was aimed at supporting them and spreading the spirit of comfort and reassurance. The visit emphasises the UAE’s humanitarian dimension, which has become a role model globally in protecting and supporting the underprivileged in the Middle East and the world. The global appreciation proves that the UAE has responsibly exceeded the world’s expectations.

The country has provided facilities for dozens of flights to transport hundreds of foreign citizens from Afghanistan to its airports. It also facilitated the evacuation of nearly 8,500 foreigners using its aircraft and airports, while currently hosting 5,000 Afghans and their families temporarily.

The UAE’s giving is provided to everyone, regardless of race or religion. The country has been managing several humanitarian camps and victims of disasters in many countries

The UAE has responded to the call of humanitarian duty it received from many big countries to transport their nationals from Kabul and its rapid response has largely contributed to preventing the situation from worsening, especially in Europe, where the influx of a new wave of immigrants is threatening.

The great humanitarian efforts provided by the UAE to the underprivileged in general reflects its values and unwavering approach to the protection of human rights. The country’s efforts, not only provided shelter to the underprivileged but also ensured, in the past ten years, more than U$1.11 billion in aid as regional and international relief efforts inside Syria or in Jordan, Lebanon, Iraq and Greece.

The aid included the provision of food, shelter, and healthcare, as well as establishing field hospitals such as the Emirati-Jordanian Camp in Mrajeeb Al Fhood refugee camp, as well as similar camps in the Kurdistan region of Iraq and Greece, to provide wellbeing, protection and various social services.

The Emirati experience in providing aid to the needy reflects its approach of human values based on tolerance, love and respect for all cultures, religions and human races.