UAE: Anyone for baobab tree seeds or cattle horns?

Sudan pavilion at Sharjah Heritage Days offers rare item

Sudan’s pavilion at Sharjah Heritage Days (SHD) is offering some rare items such as baobab tree seeds and cattle horn - things you are not likely to see in this part of the world.

Baobab seeds are know to have many health benefits, while cattle horn make for exotic interior decor. Perhaps the most eye-catching items, besides the horns, of course, are Sarra Elaaz’s embossed leather bags, all handmade by her.

The African nation’s stall at the 18th edition of SHD offers an eclectic collection of products including intricately designed and embossed leather bags, traditional items such as wicker baskets, jewellery boxes carved with inlaid shells, and plenty of leather wall hangings in animal and wildlife motifs.

Samia Ali and Najla Al Kashef, the women running the stall have come all the way from Sudan and are happy to share their country’s culture through their handicrafts. Al Kashef says: “We have ornamental boxes inlaid with sadaf shells, wicker food baskets that can be used to preserve food, samarra seeds for stomach ache and even an instant hibiscus drink.”

Ali spoke about the close ties her country shares with the region. “Sudan has historical ties with the UAE and there has always been an exchange of cultural ideas, language and trade between both countries,” she said.

