UAE: Ambulance medics help woman deliver baby at home

The mother went into labour unexpectedly on the third day of Eid Al Adha.

Paramedics in the UAE have helped a woman deliver her baby at home after she went into labour unexpectedly.

The National Ambulance said it received the emergency call from Khor Fakkan around 8pm on the third day of Eid Al Adha.

“The Ambulance Communications Centre immediately dispatched two ambulances. Soon after, the ambulance crew members — Aisha Alsaadi, Latefah Alhantoobi, Michael San Juan and Johnfrey Pacis — arrived at the scene,” the National Ambulance posted on Instagram on Saturday.

The two female crew members, Aisha and Latefah, delivered the baby boy safely, cut the umbilical cord and attended to both mother and child.

Having stabilised them, the crew transferred them to the Khor Fakkan Hospital for further medical care.

“Both mother and baby are now safe. The medics were very happy to help the mother welcome her special bundle of joy on Eid Al Adha,” the National Ambulance posted.

The authority urged pregnant women to undergo regular medical screening. It also urged them to follow their doctors’ instructions on the expected date of delivery, and telltale signs to reduce the probability of facing sudden labour and avoid associated risks of delivering outside the hospital environment.

