UAE alert: You may see military vehicles on roads

Field exercises will happen in different parts of the country, residents urged not to film them

UAE residents may spot military vehicles on roads in the next few days, but they are not to film them.

The UAE Ministry of Interior said it will be conducting a “strategic exercise” from Thursday, September 16, to Saturday, September 18.

The field exercises for ‘Daman/5’ will happen in different parts of the UAE and will see the movement of military units.

Residents have been advised to refrain from filming the vehicles, avoid the sites where the exercises are happening and give way to police units.

