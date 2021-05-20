- EVENTS
UAE alert: Ministry call centre won’t be available for 2 hours today
Periodic maintenance work would be carried out for the call centre
The UAE Ministry of Interior’s unified call centre will not be available for two hours today, May 20.
The ministry said periodic maintenance work would be carried out for the call centre – 8005000 – from 3pm to 5pm.
# #Notice pic.twitter.com/kXmdeL064Z— (@moiuae) May 20, 2021
It advised residents to use the following alternative channels during this period:
>> Its app: MOIUAE app
>> Its website: www.moi.gov.ae
The website offers services like online chat, a virtual assistant and smart forms, among others.
