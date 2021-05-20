UAE alert: Ministry call centre won’t be available for 2 hours today

Periodic maintenance work would be carried out for the call centre

The UAE Ministry of Interior’s unified call centre will not be available for two hours today, May 20.

The ministry said periodic maintenance work would be carried out for the call centre – 8005000 – from 3pm to 5pm.

It advised residents to use the following alternative channels during this period:

>> Its app: MOIUAE app

>> Its website: www.moi.gov.ae

The website offers services like online chat, a virtual assistant and smart forms, among others.