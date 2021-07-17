UAE: Airport clarifies 'inaccurate' flight delay rumours
The security and safety of passengers is a top priority, said the official.
Airport authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have clarified inaccurate reports regarding the delay of one of its flights.
Reports have been doing the rounds on social media about the delay of a flight due to the way luggage was managed.
A spokesman from Ras Al Khaimah International Airport clarified that these reports are inaccurate.
He noted that the airport's ground operations department had directly responded to the captain's request about excess load on the aircraft that might affect the safety requirements of the flight and its passengers.
According to Al Bayan, one of the planes transporting Egyptian passengers was late for its scheduled take-off due to a high passenger baggage load.
After consulting with airline officials and RAK Airport, the captain decided to reduce the size of the load for safety reasons.
However, the passengers were unhappy with the decision and insisted on taking their luggage with them, despite the airline’s offer to deliver their bags to their place of residence in Egypt.
The situation was dealt with in accordance with globally recognised procedures and rules in the aviation sector, he added.
The spokesperson stressed RAK Airport’s commitment to provide its services in accordance with the highest standards of quality and efficiency, stressing that the security and safety of passengers is a top priority, and a responsibility that all airlines are keen to adhere to.
-
Weather
UAE weather alert: Lightning, heavy rains, over...
Jaw-dropping videos show thunder over gushing waters on Saturday. READ MORE
-
Weather
Video: Motorists urged to reduce speed amid...
Police warn of unstable weather in the coming days; motorists to... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE leaders offer condolences to German President ...
Massive floods hit the State of North Rhine-Westphalia. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Abu Dhabi parents, kids excited for in-...
Students will be returning to their school campuses during the new... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: 12 rescued after fire breaks out in home
The fire began as a result of an electrical short circuit in a tent... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Airport clarifies 'inaccurate' flight delay...
The security and safety of passengers is a top priority, said the... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Flights from 6 countries suspended until...
Several South Asian and African countries affected READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst...
Unavailability of vaccines could leave millions of people vulnerable... READ MORE