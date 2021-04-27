UAE: AI, awareness drives cut serious crimes by 38%

The police have launched four initiatives in Sharjah during the first quarter of the year to reduce serious crimes

Serious crimes were down by 38 per cent in Sharjah after the police introduced new initiatives in the first quarter of 2021.

Crimes such as murders, armed robberies, violent thefts and assaults, as a percentage of the total stood at 9.58 per cent in the first three months of the year, compared to 15.46 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Brigadier-General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, Director-General of Police Operations at the Sharjah Police, said a focus on issues affecting public security, the use of artificial intelligence, implementation of future accelerators to combat crimes, as well as work by teams on the ground helped bring down serious offences in the emirate.

He said four initiatives launched in the first quarter had a major impact on reducing the serious crime rate. These include the Industrial Security Initiative, which concerns with combating crimes in industrial areas; the Saher Initiative, which relies on a network of informers and agents on the ground to gather information and monitor activities; the cyber patrol initiative which concerns with monitoring social media and online activities to reduce cybercrime and general crime rates; and the ‘Towards a Safe Society’ awareness campaign, alongside cooperating with strategic and operational partners, which helped bring down crimes.

Brigadier Al Serkal said: “This shows that the initiatives introduced by the Sharjah Police are having an impact as we join hands with the Ministry of Interior to make the UAE the safest country in the world.”

He added that the police will continue to put forward proactive plans and initiatives to further reduce crime rates.

