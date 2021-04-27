- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
UAE: AI, awareness drives cut serious crimes by 38%
The police have launched four initiatives in Sharjah during the first quarter of the year to reduce serious crimes
Serious crimes were down by 38 per cent in Sharjah after the police introduced new initiatives in the first quarter of 2021.
Crimes such as murders, armed robberies, violent thefts and assaults, as a percentage of the total stood at 9.58 per cent in the first three months of the year, compared to 15.46 per cent in the corresponding period last year.
Brigadier-General Ahmed Haji Al Serkal, Director-General of Police Operations at the Sharjah Police, said a focus on issues affecting public security, the use of artificial intelligence, implementation of future accelerators to combat crimes, as well as work by teams on the ground helped bring down serious offences in the emirate.
He said four initiatives launched in the first quarter had a major impact on reducing the serious crime rate. These include the Industrial Security Initiative, which concerns with combating crimes in industrial areas; the Saher Initiative, which relies on a network of informers and agents on the ground to gather information and monitor activities; the cyber patrol initiative which concerns with monitoring social media and online activities to reduce cybercrime and general crime rates; and the ‘Towards a Safe Society’ awareness campaign, alongside cooperating with strategic and operational partners, which helped bring down crimes.
Brigadier Al Serkal said: “This shows that the initiatives introduced by the Sharjah Police are having an impact as we join hands with the Ministry of Interior to make the UAE the safest country in the world.”
He added that the police will continue to put forward proactive plans and initiatives to further reduce crime rates.
afkarali@khaleejtimes.com
-
Crime and Courts
Dubai: Man tries to fly with forged passport,...
He even got a boarding pass at the self-service kiosk at Dubai... READ MORE
-
Health
UAE expat almost died after his food pipe ruptured
The condition is called Boerhaave Syndrome. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE authority appoints first ‘chief...
He will craft and tell the stories behind the FANR’s milestones. READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan 2021: Dubai's RTA revises truck ban...
The RTA has restricted trucks movement timings from the Sharjah... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
8 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli