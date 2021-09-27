UAE: Adihex showcases rifles with engravings of Expo, Year of the 50th

Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition returns with a bang

Rifles with handmade engravings of Expo 2020 Dubai and Year of the 50th, and a 250kg steel prancing horse were the cynosure of all eyes at Adihex 2021 that got off to a flying start on Monday.

The 18th edition of the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition saw as many as 640 exhibitors and brands from 44 countries, and 319 Emirati exhibitors participating in the largest event of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, according to organiser Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Falconers with birds in hand, artists with creative works, shows on horses and salukis and sundry live activities, set the tone on the opening day.

Hunting enthusiasts thronged pavilions of guns and rifles. Grabbing attention was the 107cm-long rifle with handmade engraving of Expo 2020 Dubai. Manufactured by the Abu Dhabi-based Caracal’s German subsidiary Merkel, there were two more rifles with engravings marking the Year of the 50th and historic Al Maqta Tower. “All the three rifles are works of art with handmade engravings,” said a representative of Caracal.

The week-long exhibition is held under the theme ‘Sustainability and Heritage...A Reborn Aspiration’.

And Emiratis, in their hundreds, were seen keenly checking out the different varieties of falcons. Many visitors, including kids, enjoyed handling the birds. There were sections with local artists showcasing their paintings, Arabic calligraphy and shooting ranges, among others.

“I love to come here with my children. This is a great event, which highlights and preserves our culture,” an Emirati visitor said at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (Adnec).

Over the years, Adihex has become a major platform for exhibitors and suppliers, both local and international, to flaunt their products, which in turn helps promote and preserve cultural heritage. Sculptor Tom Hill, a first-time exhibitor, is in Abu Dhabi with Enzo – a prancing horse made of steel and weighing 250kg. “I am from England. I wanted to visit the UAE for a long time. I am glad to be here,” Hill said.

Hiking and camping equipment, and outdoor recreational vehicles also drew footfalls. Local 4X4 accessories distributor ARB Emirates unveiled new products.

Walid Youssef, general manager of ARB Emirates, said: “The accessories we are unveiling have not been seen or released in the emirates. We are looking forward to engaging with visitors and maximising the growth and networking opportunities.”

The event is held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative of Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Falconers’ Club.

Last year’s edition was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

For the first time, the event is being held over seven days and on the largest ever area of 50,000sqm between halls 2 and 10.

The exhibition

Arts and crafts, equestrian, falconry, hunting and camping equipment, weapons, projects to preserve cultural heritage, veterinary products, fishing and marine sports equipment are among the 11 sectors covered at the exhibition. Also, there will be conferences, competitions, workshops, panel discussions held in the coming days. Only vaccinated individuals with a negative PCR test result within the last 48 hours were permitted entry. Visitors were constantly urged by volunteers to maintain social distancing.

The exhibition is open from 11am to 10pm and runs till October 3. Visitors can book tickets online at https://adihex.com/.