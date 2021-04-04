UAE accords warm welcome to Iraq premier, to invest $3 billion

The initiative aims to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities for cooperation and partnership.

The UAE will invest $3 billion in Iraq, it said in a joint statement at the end of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al Kadhimi’s visit, state news agency Wam reported.

“The UAE announced its investment of $3 billion in Iraq. The initiative aims to strengthen economic and investment relations, create new opportunities for cooperation and partnership, and advance economic, social, and developmental growth in support of the brotherly Iraqi people,” the statement said.

Earlier in the day, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces met Al Kadhimi at separate meetings in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.