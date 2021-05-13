UAE: Access over 500 Abu Dhabi government services now in a single app

Eighty per cent of all the services have been added to TAMM app

Abu Dhabi residents can now access 570 local government services through the TAMM app, so they no longer have to physically visit various establishments. Currently, 80 per cent of all the services have been added to the application and the rest will be done by the end of the year, a top official said.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, chairman of the Department of Government Support–Abu Dhabi, said that once the app is complete, it will be the go-to platform for all information and government services, including payments.

Through the app, community members can book driving test appointments, renew their driving licences, obtain permits and requirements for businesses, apply for a social care professional licence, renew building permit, avail all the services of Department of Education and Knowledge, the Department of Health services and even request a treatment abroad if it is not available within the country.

They can also make digital financial transactions and payments, seek different agriculture and food safety services, check the latest events in the city, request a tourist guide licence, organise an event at a venue of the Department of Culture and Tourism, report an incident or submit complaint and many more.

“The launch of the TAMM app comes in line with the ambitious vision of Abu Dhabi in the digital transformation field and as a product of Ghadan 21, Abu Dhabi’s accelerator programme, which is driving the emirate’s development through investments in business, innovation and people,” Al Ketbi said.

The app comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of the Digital Government and offers a unified platform for all the government services. Once registered through the UAE PASS, a person will have a personalised home screen with services covering healthcare, education, housing, finance and taxation, environment and agriculture, business, law and regulation, family, payment option, etc.

Al Ketbi urged community members to use the app and share their feedback and ideas to develop it further. “We continue to work extensively, side by side with government entities and the community members, to offer services via one unified digital platform.”

The app, available on the Apple Store and Google Play store, offers comprehensive information on government services and more than 55 digital documents. Community members can complete 93 per cent of government transactions in under six minutes.