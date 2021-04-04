- EVENTS
UAE: Abu Dhabi to host climate meet today
The dialogue aims to develop a common understanding of climate action priorities and a roadmap for cooperation.
A regional climate dialogue for the Middle East and North Africa will be hosted in Abu Dhabi today.
US climate envoy John Kerry, who arrived in the UAE capital on Saturday, COP 26 president Alok Sharma, Irena director-general Francesco La Camera, top ministers and high- level officials from the region will take part in the meeting.
Earlier in the day, John Kerry visited major solar energy plants in Abu Dhabi and other advanced technology and innovation institutes.
Kerry toured Noor Abu Dhabi, Shams 1, IRENA headquarters, Masdar, Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence and Jubail Mangrove Park.
Dr Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE’s Special Envoy for Climate Change and Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, briefed Kerry about various sustainability initiatives and the upcoming projects.
