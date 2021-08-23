News
UAE: Abu Dhabi Municipality completes road works worth Dh9.7 million

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
Filed on August 23, 2021

Supplied photo

Supplied photo

Supplied photo

The projects in Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) Residential City were aimed at providing entrances to car parks and service roads for residents


Road construction projects worth Dh9.7 million have been completed in Abu Dhabi to improve the movement traffic for residents.

The Abu Dhabi City Municipality said road works in Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ) Residential City were aimed at providing entrances to car parks and service roads for residents.

The construction works included paving and creating 15 entrances to residential plots on the mainland and establishing 41 parking lots for residential plots.

The project also saw the installation of asphalt mats in an area of 6,825 square meters, and 15 lighting poles were installed in the business areas.

The engineers also installed 85 signboards in the area, in addition to working on 140 linear meters and a water drainage network.

The works also involved covering the sandy spaces and installing cosmetic tiles to improve the general appearance, in line with urban development and growth.

“The road construction projects were aimed at raising traffic safety level in the city and ensuring sustainable urban development,” said the municipality.

“The project and its development works also aim to keep pace with new developments and enhance Abu Dhabi’s leading position as a modern city with an ideal infrastructure that has been implemented in accordance with international standards and specifications.”

