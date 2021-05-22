- EVENTS
UAE: Abu Dhabi Labour Court moves to new headquarters
New office built on an area of 7,572 square metres at a cost of Dh72 million
The Abu Dhabi Labour Court has been relocated to its new headquarters in Mussafah (Sector 34), the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) has announced.
The new office was built on an area of 7,572 square metres at a cost of Dh72 million, as part of the continuous development efforts to serve the integrated judicial services system.
Youssef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of the ADJD, confirmed that the completion of the Abu Dhabi Labour Court building is an addition to the accomplished judicial system and ensures universal access to services, to lay down an integrated programme that facilitates workers’ access to justice and obtaining their rights that are guaranteed by the UAE laws and in accordance with international standards.
The new two-storey building includes eight courtrooms for the first instance, four courtrooms for appeal cases, two conciliation rooms, 28 offices for judges, offices for court staff, reception areas and other services for court users. In addition, all the necessary technical, security and technological facilities are available to facilitate the work of the court, while maintaining security and confidentiality.
Innovative and sustainable solutions were applied in the construction of the new building to suit the functional working environment, especially in the choice of interior fittings to ensure the coherence and distribution of office spaces and meeting rooms, in a modern and sophisticated layout that matches the nature of the work and reflects the architectural identity of government buildings in Abu Dhabi, while meeting environmental preservation specifications, making the best use of natural resources to reduce energy and water consumption rates, and applying the highest quality standards.
Another striking feature of the new Abu Dhabi Labour Court headquarters is the 45-metre high flag pole, as part of the Judicial Department’s initiative to hoist the UAE flag on all its new buildings, similar to those erected at the entrance of the ADJD headquarters in Abu Dhabi, in order to inculcate pride among citizens and residents towards the UAE.
