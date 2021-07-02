UAE: Abu Dhabi hospital gives expat free life-saving surgery

The Indian expat mum had lost her job last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

A private hospital in Abu Dhabi has covered the full cost of a life-saving surgery for an unemployed Indian woman suffering from a severe gynaecological condition.

Sonali Gupta, 48, had initially consulted a hospital in Dubai in May. Her haemoglobin levels had dropped dangerously low and she received four units of red blood cells through a blood transfusion.

Her condition improved but heavy menstrual bleeding, dizziness, and severe leg pain persisted. After more tests, she was diagnosed with a tumour in her uterus.

The expat was already struggling to make ends meet after losing her job last year due to the impact of the pandemic.

“I live alone in the UAE. My husband and daughter are back in India and cannot travel because of restrictions," Gupta said. "Since I lost my job, I have found it difficult to make even the basic ends meet. At times, I cannot afford to pay for my meals or for my rent.”

“I did not have enough resources to pay for the required treatment. I was hopeless and scared. No one was willing to help,” she tearfully recalled.

A social media post by her daughter seeking urgent medical help caught the attention of the management of Abu Dhabi’s Bareen International Hospital. They offered to treat Gupta for free as part of their corporate social responsibility programme.

“After series of tests, we found a 4-cm fibroid polyp inside the upper part of her uterus, which caused heavy bleeding. If not treated, this could lead to severe blood loss, which could be fatal,” said Kamlesh Mishra, an obstetrics and gynaecology specialist at the hospital.

“To make matters even more complicated, she had adenomyosis, which aggravates the heavy bleeding.”

A hysteroscopy was done to remove the fibroid polyp and medications were prescribed to control the heavy menstrual bleeding.

“By doing these procedures, we eliminated the requirement of a hysterotomy to remove her uterus,” said Dr Mishra.

Dr Noha Abdelghani, an anaesthesia specialist, said the surgery lasted for more than an hour.

“It was a very challenging case,” she said.

Gupta was able to eat and walk normally less than a day after her surgery.

“This is a blessing not only for me, but also for my family. The hospital covered all my medical expenses and my transport arrangements from Dubai to Abu Dhabi and back, RT-PCR test to cross the border, and my requirements during my hospital stay," she said.

"No words can express my gratitude and appreciation to the medical and management team.”

Dr Ramzi Alshaiba, hospital medical director, added: “We are privileged to be taking part in changing lives and giving people a new lease on life.”