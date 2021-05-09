News
Logo
 
HOME > News

UAE: Abu Dhabi cracks down on illegal satellite TV dishes on rooftops, balconies

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Abu Dhabi
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 9, 2021
File photo

Flouting of rules to attract of Dh2,000 and also legal action.


The Abu Dhabi City Municipality has launched a campaign to crack down on landlords installing illegal satellite TV dishes atop roofs of buildings in the Musaffah industrial area on the outskirts of the UAE’s capital city.

The civic authorities have launched an aggressive social media campaign to spread awareness about the importance of preserving the look and feel of Abu Dhabi by restricting the number of satellite dishes atop homes, buildings, warehouses, and other residential, commercial, and industrial establishments.

The civic rules stipulate that a building is allowed to have a maximum of four dishes, and those should provide the rest of the connections to satellite TV subscribers.

Residents have also been urged not to put up dishes on their balconies, as the act is considered a penal offence.

The latest awareness campaign is targeting satellite dish owners, investors, and community members in industrial and residential areas to safeguard the aesthetic look and feel of Abu Dhabi.

The campaign is circulating on various social media platforms. The civic authorities have urged residents to comply with regulations, which were introduced in 2015 that led to a blanket ban on illegal satellite TV dishes.

Any individual found to violate the rule faces a fine of Dh2,000 and also legal action, they added.

ismail@khaleejtimes.com

author

Ismail Sebugwaawo

A professional journalist originating from Kampala, Uganda, Ismail is a happy father with strong attachment to family and great values for humanity. He has practiced journalism in UAE for the past 13 years, covering the country's parliament (FNC) and crimes, including Abu Dhabi Police, public prosecution and courts. He also reports about important issues in education, public health and the environment, with a keen interest in human interest stories. When out of reporting duties, he serves the Ugandan community in Abu Dhabi as he wants to see his countrymen happy. Exercising and reading are part of his free time.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM News
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210502&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210509863&Ref=AR&profile=1664 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 