UAE: Abu Dhabi-based filmmaker's Arabic drama 'Isha Prayer' bags US award

An Abu Dhabi-based Palestinian filmmaker's latest work has won laurels at the IndieFEST Film Awards 2021 in the US.

Independent filmmaker Yousef Alari's Arabic suspense drama 'Isha Prayer' grabbed the 'Award of Merit' at the international awards, which attracts industry veterans and new talents.

'Isha Prayer' is a story of two friends, a preacher and an affair with twists and turns.

"This film is about the power of evil and its eternal conflict with good. The story is unique and true, with a mind-blowing plot twist. All actors are based in the UAE," said Alari, who wrote the script, directed, produced and acted in the film.

Apart from Alari, others in the cast include Maher Mzowak (Syrian), Menerva Ahmad (Lebanese) and Mohamed Khaled (Emirati).

"The film was shot in Abu Dhabi and Hatta with post-production work done amid the pandemic," Alari added.

Alari has 24 years of industry experience and is thrilled with the recognition for his film.

"I am excited to receive the award. This is the second international award that my film won this year after the best script at the Meknes International Youth Film Festival."

Rick Prickett, who chairs the awards, underlined that getting honoured at IndieFEST isn't easy.

"Entries are received from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of entries. The goal of Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve."

Alari, who is a UAE resident since 2004, is already working on two new projects.

"I have directed a number of TV documentaries too. Currently, I have written two scripts. One is titled 'Cave of Legends' and the other is 'The Escape', which will be shot in the UAE."

In the past, Alari has directed an Emirati TV series 'Shadows of the Past' featuring top Emirati names Fatima Al Hosani, Habib Ghuloom, Saif Al Ghanim and Raziqa Tarish, along with Saudi star Ibrahim Al Hsawi, Bahraini actress Wafa Makki, Iraqi actress Alaa Shaker and Palestinian veteran Asmahan Tawfiq.

Alari noted his projects are in 'white language', which can easily be understood by Arabic speakers from across the region.

"I always ensure that the work is easily understood by everyone and has a universal appeal. Even if we are different in so many things, the way we speak, dress and behave, but we have more similarities because we are all humans," the creative filmmaker added.