UAE: Abu Dhabi-based filmmaker's Arabic drama 'Isha Prayer' bags US award
Yousef Alari's film won laurels at the IndieFEST Film Awards 2021.
An Abu Dhabi-based Palestinian filmmaker's latest work has won laurels at the IndieFEST Film Awards 2021 in the US.
Independent filmmaker Yousef Alari's Arabic suspense drama 'Isha Prayer' grabbed the 'Award of Merit' at the international awards, which attracts industry veterans and new talents.
'Isha Prayer' is a story of two friends, a preacher and an affair with twists and turns.
"This film is about the power of evil and its eternal conflict with good. The story is unique and true, with a mind-blowing plot twist. All actors are based in the UAE," said Alari, who wrote the script, directed, produced and acted in the film.
Apart from Alari, others in the cast include Maher Mzowak (Syrian), Menerva Ahmad (Lebanese) and Mohamed Khaled (Emirati).
"The film was shot in Abu Dhabi and Hatta with post-production work done amid the pandemic," Alari added.
Alari has 24 years of industry experience and is thrilled with the recognition for his film.
"I am excited to receive the award. This is the second international award that my film won this year after the best script at the Meknes International Youth Film Festival."
Rick Prickett, who chairs the awards, underlined that getting honoured at IndieFEST isn't easy.
"Entries are received from powerhouse companies to remarkable new talent. The IndieFEST helps set the standard for craft and creativity. The judges were pleased with the exceptionally high quality of entries. The goal of Awards is to help winners achieve the recognition they deserve."
Alari, who is a UAE resident since 2004, is already working on two new projects.
"I have directed a number of TV documentaries too. Currently, I have written two scripts. One is titled 'Cave of Legends' and the other is 'The Escape', which will be shot in the UAE."
In the past, Alari has directed an Emirati TV series 'Shadows of the Past' featuring top Emirati names Fatima Al Hosani, Habib Ghuloom, Saif Al Ghanim and Raziqa Tarish, along with Saudi star Ibrahim Al Hsawi, Bahraini actress Wafa Makki, Iraqi actress Alaa Shaker and Palestinian veteran Asmahan Tawfiq.
Alari noted his projects are in 'white language', which can easily be understood by Arabic speakers from across the region.
"I always ensure that the work is easily understood by everyone and has a universal appeal. Even if we are different in so many things, the way we speak, dress and behave, but we have more similarities because we are all humans," the creative filmmaker added.
-
Government
World Youth Day: UAE leaders post inspiring...
'It is today’s youth that will shape our world tomorrow' READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy, hazy forecast for...
It will get humid by night and Friday morning. READ MORE
-
Emergencies
Dubai: Fire at plastics factory in Jebel Ali put...
There are no reports of any injuries. READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2-month jail term for man who tried to con...
The defendant tried to claim that the plaintiff's late father owed... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,260 Covid-19 cases, 1,404...
The country has conducted 68.7 million tests so far. READ MORE
-
News
Perseid meteor shower in UAE tonight: How to watch
The annual occurrence can be viewed in a dark, moonless sky, and up... READ MORE
-
News
One year of Abraham Accords: 'UAE a significant...
The two countries' relationship stems from common interests, said the ... READ MORE
-
Government
World Youth Day: UAE leaders post inspiring...
'It is today’s youth that will shape our world tomorrow' READ MORE
News
Dubai: Two Indians become millionaires overnight
11 August 2021
News
UAE: Dh3,000 fine for dirty cars in new crackdown