UAE: 80% of remote litigation services to become permanent by end of year

Web report/Dubai
Filed on June 20, 2021
The services were first adopted as a means to adapt to the Covid-19 pandemic, when it first began.


The UAE is set to offer a broader scope of remote litigation services before the end of the year.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, made the announcement on Sunday.

"The UAE has succeeded in adopting remote litigation systems during the Covid-19 pandemic," said Sheikh Mohammed in his post on Twitter.

"Today, we directed the Ministry of Justice to have more than 80 per cent of remote litigation sessions on a permanent basis before the end of 2021. Our goal is to be the fastest, the best and the fairest in judicial services," he added.




