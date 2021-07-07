UAE: 77,427 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Health experts in the country are renewing their call for all eligible members of the public to get the jab.

The UAE has administered 77,427 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.7 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 159 per 100 people.

Health experts in the UAE are renewing their call for all eligible members of the public to get vaccinated against Covid-19. Vaccines are a critical tool in the battle against the pandemic and are quite effective against all strains, including the Delta variant, they said.

The medics’ comments are in light of recent reports from UAE authorities that the new Covid variants were responsible for more infections in the country.

Biotech company Moderna recently said its mRNA Covid-19 vaccine is effective against several variants of the virus. Now that the jab has been approved in the UAE, most healthcare experts are hopeful it could help fight Delta and Beta, the two variants that currently account for the highest number of infections in the UAE.

More information about the five vaccines available in the country has been made public to encourage everyone to get their shots.