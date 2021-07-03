UAE: 75,957 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Dubai has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds.

The UAE has administered 75,957 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.5 million. This takes the rate of doses to 156.7 per 100 people.

Dubai has started offering the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to 12 to 15-year-olds, after the UAE approved the shot for emergency use for the same age group in mid-May. SEHA centers in the UAE are also giving the jab to individuals aged 12 and above. The move comes amid several countries pushing to vaccinate children against the coronavirus.

Regionally, Egypt’s health ministry issued new regulations for people arriving in the country who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

In a notice issued on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health said that arrivals with vaccination certificates from countries impacted by mutated strains of the coronavirus must follow a new set of procedures on entry into Egypt.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) approved Covid-19 vaccines offer 90 per cent protection against developing severe disease and hospitalisation due to the Delta variant, a top WHO scientist said.

This means that three vaccines: Sinopharm, Pfizer-BioNTech and AstraZeneca, which are approved by the WHO, and available in the UAE, protects a person from getting severely ill and cuts chances of hospitalisation and death.