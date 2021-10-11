UAE: 7 winners take home Dh77,777 each at Emirates Draw

The company also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second prize in the main draw, which will take place on October 16

Seven winners have each bagged Dh77,777 after they matched five out of seven digits of the winning sequence at Emirates Draw.

This week’s main draw winning seven-digit number was 1 3 2 8 7 8 8. In total, there were over 600 winners and over Dh664,000 in prize money was shared amongst them at the third weekly draw on Saturday.

Three participants matched four out of seven digits from right to left and each won Dh7,777. Seventy-one participants matched three out of seven digits and each won Dh777, while 534 participants matched two out of seven and each won Dh77.

Emirates Draw also announced Dh777,777 has been added to the second prize (i.e., matching six out of seven digits from right to left) in the main draw which will take place on Saturday, October 16. This brings the second prize money to over Dh1.5 million.

Thereafter, and until a winner for the second prize is found, the company will keep rolling over Dh777,777 for a maximum of seven weeks, which will potentially bring the total second prize to over Dh5.4 million.

Participants will still have another opportunity to win the grand prize of Dh77,777,777, the largest in UAE history, at next week’s draw.

ALSO READ:

>> UAE: Soon-to-be dad wins Dh777,777 in raffle draw 10 days before his birthday

Participants can choose to enter the weekly draw by purchasing an Dh50 Coral Polyp online at www.emiratesdraw.com.

Upon registering online, participants can select their seven-digit number or have the system choose their number randomly. Once selected, each participant’s number is locked in and no one else can select the same number.