UAE: 7 winners from 6 countries share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw

It was truly a multi-cultural moment at the Mahzooz millionaire live draw when seven people from six countries jointly won Dh1 million on September 4, 2021. The seven lucky winners took home over Dh140,000 each in the 41st weekly draw after they matched five out of the six winning numbers.

While many said the prize money came in at a time they needed it the most, others said the money will help them realise their lifelong dreams and ambitions that they couldn't achieve due to lack of funds.

Life-changing win for jobless man

This Saturday has put an end to Bangladeshi expat Foqruzzaman's long struggle to find a job. The 40-year-old unemployed man used to work in Abu Dhabi as an office clerk but lost his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He was surviving in the city only with the help of his friends.

“I had worked in Abu Dhabi as an office clerk and lost my job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Ever since, I’ve been jobless. My friends and loved ones have been helping me to survive and support my family for whom I’m the only provider,” said the 40-year-old.

For Foqruzzaman, winning an amount of Dh142,857 is life-changing. He is planning to use his prize money to resume the construction of his house in Bangladesh.

“When I left for the UAE dreaming for a better life, I gave my word to my grandmother that she will have a roof over her head alongside my family. I had started the construction of our house, but I couldn’t finish it because of financial difficulties. Now, it’s time to fulfil my grandmother’s only wish,” he said.

Foqruzzaman also added that he is also planning to start his own business to look after his family.

“Thanks to Mahzooz, I’m now able to stand on my own two feet and start a business to generate an income stream. This will enable me to support my family and give back to my friends who helped me get through the hardships in my life,” concluded Foqruzzaman.

Time to make dreams come true

For Nazar, 35, a Pakistani expat who lives in Abu Dhabi, the prize money will help him to fulfil the dreams of some of his relatives to visit the UAE at least once in their lifetime.

“Some of my relatives have been dreaming to visit this beautiful country. Unfortunately, I couldn’t afford the luxury of bringing them here. Mahzooz has helped me accomplish my dream and now it’s my turn to fulfil the dreams of others,” said Nazar.

Jovannie, 32, who is originally from the Philippines, entered the draw at the last minute and was lucky. “I remembered about the weekly live draw at the last minute, so I immediately logged into my Mahzooz account and chose my numbers randomly. The next day I received a call from the Mahzooz team telling me that I had won Dh142,857. I cried tears of joy.”

Jovannie works as a logistics coordinator in Dubai and he’s now planning to build a house in the Philippines.

“Building my own home in my country is almost impossible with my current salary. Thankfully, with this prize money, my mother and I can have our own home soon,"

Consistency is key to winning

Kurken, 61, an Armenian expat who owns a jewellery shop in Dubai, has been participating in the draw because of his interest in charity. “Mahzooz is all about changing people’s lives, be it through hydrating the needy, the prizes or the philanthropic initiatives undertaken by Mahzooz. Charity is the main aspect that inspired me to participate in the draw. Winning this prize money with Mahzooz is truly a blessing.”

Riyas, 50, from India and David, 52, from the UK believe that consistency is key to winning.

“Participate in Mahzooz regularly and one day you will get a chance to live your dreams,” said Riyas, who works as a sales executive in Dubai.

“I participate in the weekly live draw consistently believing that one day I will be lucky enough to win. And that’s exactly what happened last Saturday. I feel happy, lucky, and blessed,” commented David, who works as a project manager in Dubai.

Jephie, 38, from the Philippines, is also a regular participant in Mahzooz from day one. He has lived in Dubai for seven years working as a maintenance technician. For the married lucky winner with two kids living back home, this money will help him secure his family’s future.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water. Each bottle of water purchased (for Dh35) provides eligibility for one line in the draw and the donation is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

The next draw will be held as scheduled on Saturday, September 11, 2021 at 9pm UAE time.

