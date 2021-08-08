UAE: 62% dip in fire-related deaths in the first half of this year

Data shows a 46 per cent decrease in incidents between January and June, 2021, compared to 3 years ago.

Fire-related deaths in buildings and facilities across the UAE have dropped by 62 per cent between January 1 and June 30, 2021, according to the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The new data released by the MoI's General Command of Civil Defence also showed that the number of fires in buildings and other facilities has decreased by 46 per cent during the first half of 2021 compared to the same period over the past three years.

The decline in fire incidents and deaths is attributed to the increase in fire safety and prevention awareness among residents and the installation of smart fire alarm systems - known as 'Hassantuk' - in homes and buildings across the country.

'Hassantuk' has been installed in more than 26,065 homes, including 10,800 for underprivileged families, in the UAE over the past three years.

"Hassantuk', or the intelligent command and control solution, was launched in 2018 by the UAE Civil Defence, under the direction of the MoI to monitor and detect fire and smoke alarms in commercial buildings and residential apartments.

Major-General Jassim Muhammad Al Marzouqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence, MoI, said the average response time and access to fire sites is 6.07 minutes, which has effectively contributed to safeguarding human lives and protecting their properties.

Al Marzouqi added: "The adoption of innovative and advanced fire alarm and protection systems such as 'Hassantuk' has contributed to reducing the number of fires and deaths in the country. The Civil Defence is keen on consolidating the concept of fire prevention and safety among members of society."

The UAE authorities had secured homes and other facilities by installing 'Hassantuk', wireless detectors for heat, fire smoke, gas and carbon monoxide, as well as internal and external sound alarm devices and other necessary technical equipment that ensure connecting villas with the MoI's smart mechanism.

The free installation of 'Hassantuk' was to ensure immediate and rapid response and ensure their utmost safety from fire hazards, the authorities said.

'Hassantuk' was designed to ensure the round-the-clock security and safety of individuals and property, including vacant villas.

According to authorities, poor quality wiring and overloading plug points were among the major causes of electrical fires.

Officials warned residents against faulty wiring in homes and other establishments and not to use plugs with loose wiring and cheap cable extensions.

Earlier, several fire accidents were reported that had been caused by poor quality electric cables, improper connections carried out by novices, short circuits and overloading of electric networks.

Also, the lack of periodic maintenance of electrical appliances such as air conditioners has been blamed for many fires.

Civil defence authorities said it was important that residents ensure that electricity in their homes is installed by professionals and they use good quality and "approved" cables and devices.

Officials also stressed the need to maintain air conditioners and other electric appliances regularly.