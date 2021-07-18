UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.
Residents in the UAE will enjoy a six-day break on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, starting tomorrow.
An official four-day holiday was announced from Zul Hijjah 9 until Zul Hijjah 12 (Monday, July 19, to Thursday, July 22). Combined with the weekend, the break involves a grand total of six days off.
Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.
Also Read
>> 6-day Eid weekend: Checklist before you leave for break
>> All the updated Covid-19 rules in Dubai amid Eid Al Adha
Many residents have planned an overseas vacation over the break.
Local travel agents said there are a good number of last-minute bookings taking place to economical East European destinations such as Georgia, Armenia and Albania.
Long drives and adventures in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah top the Eid Al Adha holiday plans of residents who are staying in the country for the upcoming six-day break. A few residents are also planning to visit their relatives in other emirates.
Authorities have urged members of the public to follow all Covid safety rules — including wearing masks and social distancing — in order to prevent the spread of the virus during the festive occasion. Residents are also encouraged to exchange greetings through digital communication platforms and to avoid gatherings.
-
Weather
UAE weather: Rain, cloudy weather to persist
NCM reports rainfall over several parts of the country READ MORE
-
Health
New body in Dubai to integrate healthcare,...
The Dubai Academic Health Corporation is tasked with managing and... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Drizzle surprises Abu Dhabi residents
The NCM attributed the rains to cloud-seeding efforts. READ MORE
-
Transport
Eid Al Adha: Sharjah Police announce truck ban in ...
The ban will be in place from 5:00pm until 10:00pm. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
New Abu Dhabi Covid rules, restrictions begin...
Full list of Covid safety rules that come into effect from the first... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow
Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25. READ MORE
-
Legal View
Golden Visa: Who other than businessmen,...
Here are the eligibility criteria as well as the steps on how to... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Tickets go on sale today
Ticket prices start from Dh95 for a day and go up to Dh495 for the... READ MORE
Coronavirus Pandemic
India orders 660 million Covid shots amidst warnings over shortages