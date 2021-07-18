UAE: 6-day Eid Al Adha break begins tomorrow

Regular working hours will resume from Sunday, July 25.

Residents in the UAE will enjoy a six-day break on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha, starting tomorrow.

An official four-day holiday was announced from Zul Hijjah 9 until Zul Hijjah 12 (Monday, July 19, to Thursday, July 22). Combined with the weekend, the break involves a grand total of six days off.

Many residents have planned an overseas vacation over the break.

Local travel agents said there are a good number of last-minute bookings taking place to economical East European destinations such as Georgia, Armenia and Albania.

Long drives and adventures in Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah top the Eid Al Adha holiday plans of residents who are staying in the country for the upcoming six-day break. A few residents are also planning to visit their relatives in other emirates.

Authorities have urged members of the public to follow all Covid safety rules — including wearing masks and social distancing — in order to prevent the spread of the virus during the festive occasion. Residents are also encouraged to exchange greetings through digital communication platforms and to avoid gatherings.