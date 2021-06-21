UAE: 52,104 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
India opened up free vaccinations to all adults in an attempt to bolster its inoculation drive on Monday.
The UAE has administered 52,104 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 14.5 million. This takes the rate of doses to 146.73 per 100 people.
UAE-based healthcare workers are hailing the government’s decision to allow stranded residence visa holders in India, who have received two doses of a UAE-approved vaccine, to travel to Dubai starting Wednesday, June 23. This comes after the Emirate’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management updated travel protocols for inbound passengers from India, South Africa, and Nigeria on June 19.
India opened up free vaccinations to all adults in an attempt to bolster its inoculation drive on Monday. So far it has administered 275 million shots, with barely four percent of people fully vaccinated. The government aims to inoculate all of India’s almost 1.1 billion adults by the end of the year.
Qatar will require spectators at the 2022 World Cup to have received coronavirus vaccines to get into games, the government announced. Prime Minister Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani told Qatar newspaper editors that the Gulf nation is trying to secure a million vaccine doses to immunize fans wanting to watch the tournament.
