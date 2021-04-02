- EVENTS
UAE: 5,000 books to be gifted to café goers
Every customer who ordered a cup of coffee at select cafes was presented with a book
The Sharjah Public Library (SPL), an affiliate of the Sharjah Book Authority, offered more than 5,000 titles to cafes run by Emirati entrepreneurs across the emirate to distribute to their customers. The drive was a part of SPL’s Café and Books initiative’s celebration of the UAE’s Month of Reading observed during March.
Every customer who ordered a cup of coffee at select cafes was presented with a title from the collection provided by SPL, which included books on literature, philosophy, science, and art, among others.
Eman Bushulaibi, director of SPL, said: “As gateways to knowledge and culture, libraries play a fundamental role in society. They offer opportunities for learning, shaping thought and creating leaders, thinkers and scholars. SPL was keen on launching a unique initiative during the Month of Reading in the UAE to boost the role of books and promote the habit of reading.”
“Our Café and Books initiative also provided an opportunity to support Emirati entrepreneurs. The books were selected to cover a wide range of topics and fields to cater to all tastes and emphasise the role of knowledge and culture in our everyday lives. It also helped to further SPL’s goal to provide books to a wider segment of the community in an innovative way,” she added.
