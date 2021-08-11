UAE: 50% discount on traffic fines for abandoned cars
The fine for leaving dirty vehicles for long periods in public places is Dh3,000.
Abu Dhabi is ramping up its crackdown on dirty cars that have been abandoned on streets.
Motorists will be fined Dh3,000 and their vehicles seized, if they are found to have left their cars in public places for long periods of time, the Abu Dhabi Municipality said in a fresh warning.
Municipal officials said a three-day notice sticker shall be placed on abandoned vehicles after close monitoring. If no action has been taken within the grace period, the vehicle will then be towed away.
Though the fine is Dh3,000, the vehicle owner need only pay Dh1,500 if the penalty is cleared within 30 days after the car has been seized.
The new campaign aims to educate the community about how abandoned cars are affecting their surroundings and guide them on how to keep their vehicles in good condition, the authorities said.
Hundreds of dirty cars are usually reported in various areas, including Musaffah industrial area, Mafraq, Baniyas, Al Wathba and others, according to the civic body. Most of them are impounded, especially if they are on roadsides and other areas without fences.
ismail@khaleejtimes.com
