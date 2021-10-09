UAE: 5 things to know about the latest images from Hope Probe
New and curious observations have been made on Mars’ dayside
The Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe, the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation, on Saturday released unique new images of Mars.
"As Hope continues to observe Mars’ atmosphere, it is revealing more hidden marvels," said the mission on Twitter.
Here are the key takeaways from the new development:
> The observations show dramatic variations in the concentrations of both atomic oxygen and carbon monoxide in the dayside atmosphere of Mars. The spacecraft discovered larger-than-expected oxygen levels on the Red Planet.
> These observations — and the previously announced observations by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) — of Mars’ discrete aurora are part of the first data release that went out on October 1.
> These images have been taken by the Mars Hope Probe’s Emirates Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) instrument — one of three instruments on board the spacecraft.
> The images were taken at a time when Mars was near the aphelion of its orbit (furthest from the Sun) and when solar activity was low. They are at their most striking and remarkable in emissions from oxygen at the 130.4 nm wavelength.
> The science team of Emirates Mars Mission is currently refining their models to come up with a robust interpretation of these findings.
DON'T MISS:
>> UAE’s Hope Probe captures stunning photos of Mars
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Decree issued to adopt 10 principles for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Foggy morning, fair skies ahead
NCM reports mist formations over parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain READ MORE
-
Americas
Net-Zero 2050: Kerry lauds UAE for 'incredibly...
Kerry also thanked the UAE for using Expo 2020 Dubai to draw... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Decree issued to adopt 10 principles for...
The principles were announced by UAE leaders last month READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Patients battling depression find relief...
Seha has launched this novel therapy for patients experiencing... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 146 Covid-19 cases, 188 recoveries, 2 ...
The new cases were detected through 308,740 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Dh50,000 fine for tampering with security...
If a disaster arises from the crime, the violator shall face... READ MORE
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden Visa
8 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?