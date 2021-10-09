UAE: 5 things to know about the latest images from Hope Probe

New and curious observations have been made on Mars’ dayside

The Emirates Mars Mission’s Hope Probe, the first interplanetary exploration undertaken by an Arab nation, on Saturday released unique new images of Mars.

"As Hope continues to observe Mars’ atmosphere, it is revealing more hidden marvels," said the mission on Twitter.

Here are the key takeaways from the new development:

> The observations show dramatic variations in the concentrations of both atomic oxygen and carbon monoxide in the dayside atmosphere of Mars. The spacecraft discovered larger-than-expected oxygen levels on the Red Planet.

> These observations — and the previously announced observations by the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) — of Mars’ discrete aurora are part of the first data release that went out on October 1.

> These images have been taken by the Mars Hope Probe’s Emirates Ultraviolet Spectrometer (EMUS) instrument — one of three instruments on board the spacecraft.

> The images were taken at a time when Mars was near the aphelion of its orbit (furthest from the Sun) and when solar activity was low. They are at their most striking and remarkable in emissions from oxygen at the 130.4 nm wavelength.

> The science team of Emirates Mars Mission is currently refining their models to come up with a robust interpretation of these findings.

