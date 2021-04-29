- EVENTS
UAE: 5 men face trial for assaulting, stealing car
Five persons of Asian origin are facing trial at Fujairah Criminal Court on charges of assaulting and stealing a car of a compatriot.
A 43-year-old man lodged a complaint at a police station that five persons beat him and forcibly snatched his car.
The complainant said the defendants had shown keenness to buy repairing machines and tools, which he had kept in his vehicle, but he was surprised by the assault at a public place and how they decamped with his vehicle.
The police have arrested all the five accused. The first two defendants are 23 and 43 years old, respectively. They have confessed to their crime and their admission of guilt led to the arrest of the other three accomplices.
Further legal proceedings are in progress.
