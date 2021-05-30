UAE: 5-day sale to offer up to 70% off

The exhibit profile includes all types of clothing, smart toys, footwear, handbags, cosmetics, and accessories.

After Dubai’s three-day shopping sale over the weekend, another major shopping bonanza will be held in the UAE this week.

A five-day shopping sale will begin from Wednesday (June 2) at Expo Centre, Sharjah, offering up to 70 per cent discount and end on June 6.

The Big Shopper Sale will see the participation of all major global and homegrown brands.

At the Big Shopper Sale, residents can expect scores of big brands and retailers such as Aldo, Al Mandoos, Aldo Accessory, Call it Springs, LC Waikiki, Hush Puppies, Toms, Brand Bazaar, Gant, Lasenza, Lacoste, Fila, Belissimmo Perfumes, Crayola, VTECH and more.

The entry fee is Dh5, but the parking is free.

“The Big Shopper Sale will be one of the biggest fashion events of the year that should not be missed,” said Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Expo Centre Sharjah.

“With a wide range of products on sale at discounts of up to 70 per cent and more, the Big Shopper Sale offers a chance to grab this season’s fashion essentials at cut-price deals. Besides, considering consumer feedback demanding extension of timings, the event will be open for the public from 11 am up to 11 pm,” said Jacob Varghese, General Manager, Liz Exhibition, event partner.

“We had a fantastic response at the just-concluded Ramadan Night's exhibition and are geared up with better offers for the upcoming Big Shopper Sale with our expansive range of Crayola, Vtech Toys, and Smart Accessory,”’ said Amar Nath, Managing Director, Play Smart Toys, which will be taking part in the upcoming event.

