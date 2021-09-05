UAE: 40 tonnes of expired food items seized from Ajman warehouse

The company would replace products' expiration dates and distribute them to markets.

Forty tonnes of expired food items were recently seized from an unlicensed warehouse in Ajman Industrial Area, the authorities said on Sunday.

The Department of Economic Development in Ajman (Ajman DED), together with a team from the emirate’s municipality and the police, raided the warehouse after confirming that illegal activities were being carried out.

The authorities found that those in charge of the warehouse would alter the products’ expiration dates and redistribute them to markets. All the food items that were seized were found to be unfit for human consumption.

“The warehouse contained food items that are expired and whose sources were unknown. The company removed the old expiry dates and placed new ones on the products to dupe consumers. We have destroyed what was seized and we will continuously monitor all establishments in the emirate,” said Ahmed Obaid Al Suwaidi, head of the health control section at the Municipality and Planning Department.

The warehouse was shut down and necessary legal measures were taken.

Abdullah Ahmed Al Hamrani, director-general of the Ajman DED, said the operation was part of the department’s efforts to protect consumers and safeguard public health.

The joint task force of Ajman authorities managed to confiscate the expired products before they reached the emirate’s markets, said Saud Al Shamri, director of commercial control and protection administration at the DED.

Besides the warehouse’s closure and the confiscation of products, the vehicles used in the scheme were also seized.

“The department aims to protect consumers, through the effective and continuous monitoring of the emirate’s markets. Inspection campaigns have been intensified and round-the-clock monitoring strengthened.,” Al Shamri added.

