UAE: 4-yr-old Emirati girl dies days after fall from window of family villa
The critically injured girl succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.
A young Emirati girl has died in Ras Al Khaimah as she succumbed to her injuries several days after she fell from a window of a two-story villa.
The four-year-old girl -- identified as Ghayah -- was rushed to the hospital on September 29 after the incident and was admitted into the ICU for treatment, but died on Tuesday night.
According to a relative, Ghayah fell from the window of the family villa, where she used to stand every day -- with the help of an adult -- to wave to her father upon his return home from work.
On the day of the unfortunate incident, she was sleeping in one of the rooms, and woke up to go the window alone to welcome her father but fell from the window.
According to a hospital official, the girl was brought in critical condition. The team tried their best to save her life, but she died on Tuesday.
The 4-year-old died due to internal bleeding in her brain and damage to her skull as well as fractures in various parts of her body.
-
Crime and Courts
UAE: One dead, one injured as truck overturns in...
The truck was on its way to the port of Fujairah when the driver lost ... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Partly cloudy forecast for Thursday
Chance of fog or mist formation over&nbs... READ MORE
-
Education
Deira Private School marks World Teachers' Day...
Some students got to experience what it's like to teach a class. READ MORE
-
Education
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan issues resolution to...
The resolution prohibits anyone from undertaking any vocational... READ MORE
-
News
Exclusive: 'UAE's Venus mission will help build...
The minister shares how the country is preparing for its next space... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: At least 20 killed in earthquake
The earthquake with a magnitude of 5.7 struck in the early hours of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Active Covid-19 cases lowest in 204 days
The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000... READ MORE
-
Africa
WHO experts back malaria vaccine for African...
Recommendation of Mosquirix vaccine could potentially save hundreds... READ MORE
Government
UAE: New federal authority to merge three entities
6 October 2021
Sports
India hockey withdraws from 2022 Commonwealth Games
6 October 2021
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: At least 20 killed in earthquake
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
35 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?